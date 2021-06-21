Miftah Ismail challenges Qadir Khan Mandokhel’s victory in NA-249

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Qadir Khan Mandokhel‘s victory in the NA-249 by-election has been challenged by Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate Miftah Ismail. He challenged the victory of Mandokhel in the Sindh High Court Election Tribunal.

Petitioner Miftah Ismail took the position that Qadir Khan Mandokhel had rigged elections to win NA-249 as the number of rejected votes against him was recorded at 900 while the number of rejected votes of the latter was more than 500.

The petition filed by Ismail stated that more rejections are directly proportional with more votes and vice versa. The mistake of the presiding officer was put on the shoulders of the candidate.

In the petition, Miftah Ismail has sought annulment of the notification of Mandokhel’s victory, deeming it as unfair.