Rizwan surpasses 1,000 T20 run mark for year 2021

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman for the Pakistan cricket team, put another feather to his crown on Saturday as he reached 1000 T20 runs in 2021.

Rizwan accomplished this milestone during his 20th T20 encounter of the year, a PSL6 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi.

In 2021, the 29-year-old batsman achieved nine half-centuries and a century with an average of 76.92 to become the first player to reach four-figure runs in the shortest format.

After Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Imran Nazir, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad, and Mohammad Hafeez, he is the seventh Pakistani batsman to score 1,000 (or more) runs in a calendar year.

Shoaib Malik, a veteran, has accomplished this accomplishment four times in his career. Malik scored 1242 runs in 2016. He scored 1030 runs in 2020 and 2014, while the former Pakistan captain scored 1010 runs in 2019.

Babar Azam, the current captain of the Pakistan cricket team, made 1607 runs in 2019, compared to 1242 runs the previous year.

Mohammad Hafeez had a total of 1005 runs in 2020. Umar Akmal scored 1386 runs in 2016. In 2012, Ahmed Shahzad scored 1138 runs, while Imran Nazir scored 1036 runs in the same year.