Shoaib Akhtar praises Shahnawaz Dahani for his heroics in PSL

KARACHI: Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani cricketer has praised new phenom Shahnawaz Dahani, who is leading bowler in Pakistan Super League.

The former pacer praised several emerging PSL players for their outstanding achievements in an interview with a TV channel.

According to him, the PSL provides players with access to the appropriate platform, which allows them to perform at their best.

“It’s encouraging to see cricketers from all around Pakistan participating in the competition. It is my desire for these young guys to go up and play,” he stated.

He complimented players such as Daniyal Aziz, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Asad Ali, praising Dahani in particular.

“My heart goes out to Shahnawaz Dhanani in particular,” the 45-year-old added. Dahani’s cricket has left Akhtar “extremely pleased,” and he has urged the newbie to stay healthy and keep training.

He told Shahnawaz, “Make sure you do a great job for Pakistan.”

Dahani, a Larkana native, has lately become a national celebrity as a result of his outstanding performance in the PSL 2021.

The 22-year-old has 18 wickets at an average of 14.00 and a strike rate of 9.7 in eight matches.

He recently recovered his status as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker after collecting four wickets for only five runs.

Akhter also gave his thoughts on the teams playing in the PSL knockout round, which will take place later today.

He described Peshawar Zalmi as a ruthless squad, but predicted that Karachi King’s retaliation will be intriguing to see.