Reference against Khawaja Asif finalised by NAB

According to sources, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finalised an asset beyond known sources of income reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

From 1991 until the present, Asif has been accused of amassing wealth while holding public office.

According to the reference, on September 4, 2018, the NAB head approved an investigation against Khawaja Asif. After the investigation into acquiring assets beyond his recognized sources of income, he was detained on December 29, 2018, after the investigation into acquiring assets beyond his recognised sources of income.

According to the reference, Khawaja Asif’s entire assets were registered at Rs5.1 million in 1993, but after holding different public posts, his holdings skyrocketed to Rs404 million.

Between 1987 and 2018, the PML-N legislator made Rs210.3 million and incurred over Rs430 million in expenditures.

According to the reference, PML-N Leader Khawaja Asif purchased various homes and made investments in the names of his family members.

Despite claiming his primary sources of income from Dubai, he failed to offer any documented verification and refused to address questions about money laundering accusations during the inquiry.

According to the sources, the reference has been sent to the NAB headquarters for final clearance.

The case against the PML-N stalwart would be submitted before the accountability court when the Chairman of NAB, Justice retired Javed Iqbal, gives his permission.