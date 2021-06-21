Niger mulls to set up SEZ for Pakistan, FPCCI told

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hopes that Pakistani investors and exporters would get huge opportunities for economic activity in Niger and to connect with all African regional economies.

“Pakistani investors can work in infrastructure, agriculture, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and other industries” Chairman FPCCI, Capital Office Islamabad, Qurban Ali said this while talking to a business delegation of Republic of Niger, which led by Minister for Commerce and Industry Gabo Sabo Moctar, visited the capital office of the FPCCI, said a press statement issued on Sunday.

The other members of Niger delegation included Minister for Investment Zakaria Wergo, Secretary Industry Abdoulaye Boubacar, and prominent businessman Saleem Gado Sabo, while Pakistan’s Ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey also participated in business to business negotiations. The visiting delegations signed agreements with Pakistani companies to promote bilateral trade.

Minister for Commerce and Trade of Niger, Gabo Sabo Moctar said there is scope for increasing bilateral trade. “Pakistan’s Basmati rice is excellent. Niger has a new market for Pakistani exporters. Trade with Pakistan is our priority in pharmaceuticals, agriculture inputs and other sectors”, he said.

He said that there is a scope for increasing bilateral trade in various sectors. He said the Niger government is planning to establish a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for Pakistan as it looks to attract investment. Muctar said the prime focus is to set up a joint working group for exchange of experience at both policy and operational levels for setting up SEZs, so that both countries could establish long-term trade relations.

Qurban Ali said that exploration of new markets and regional trade integration are the key elements for economic and trade expansion to materialise the industrial policy. He said that exploration of the untapped markets likes Africa region and additional potential market of European Union (EU), North American countries, besides Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is the major potential for increasing the connectivity and trade integration with regional and world economy.