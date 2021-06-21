Karachi industry seeks restoration of gas supply

Industrial activities come to a standstill in the financial hub of the country due to suspension of gas supply by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), which may affect industry to meet export orders. Site Association of Industry (SAI) President Abdul Hadi expressing concern over the non-supply of gas to the industries of the Site Area, said that SSGC has suspended the gas supply to the industries, as a result, the gas crisis has intensified and the production activities have come to a halt and many industries have been shut down. He demanded restoration of the gas supply to the industries at the required pressure so that the production activities could be resumed. He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar to take notice of the non-supply of gas. Hadi said that the industries of the Site Area have been facing gas shortage for a week and now its supply has been suspended. “The non-supply of gas is affecting the production activities, which has led to the closure of several industries. The gas pressure is constantly zero and despite repeated complaints to the SSGC, it has not been improved,” he said.













