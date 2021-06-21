Honours for Abid, Iman in Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: The Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament for June 2021 was contested at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course here Sunday on stroke play format. At stake were events for champion amateurs in handicap category 1-16, amateurs in handicap category 17-18, senior amateurs above 55 years and the newly introduced category for juniors under-16 years of age. Also part of the event were competing women ho contested the tournament with sturdiness in rather hot weather. As for the race for honours in this tournament, the merited golfer turned out to be Mohammad Abid. During the course of the 18 holes head to head rivalry, he displayed immense accuracy in his hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives. He backed up the accuracy loaded drives with good hitting effort from the facilitating fairways where the lie of the ball was first rate. He did encounter set backs on the 10th and 12th holes, which resulted in double bogies and these were tortuous as they were caused by poor putting on the greens. The steady play over the other 16 holes helped him to outshine his rivals and he ended the race as the best player. His score of gross 80 enabled him to pick up the winning trophy and thereby be categorized as the June 2021 Monthly Medal gross champion in the handicap category 0-16. Another one who made his mark in the gross category was Abbad Chaudhry who could not win but had to be content with the runner-up trophy. In this handicap category, the top performer in net section was Hassan Naseem and runner-up net prize was secured by Moazzam Ali Shah.

The golfer who performed superbly in the senior section was Dr Mohsin with a net score of 68 while Syeda Iman Ali Shah was the formidable one in women’s section.For this teen ager victory became possible because of a sturdy effort. For boys, this was a first outing over 18 holes and most of these boys had prepared remarkably well for this occasion. The two who ended up winning prizes were Rayyan Faraz and Shahnawaz Haider. Rayyan came first and Shahnawaz was second.