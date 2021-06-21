Oosthuizen, Hughes and Henley share 54-hole US Open lead

LA JOLLA: South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen closed with a stunning 52-foot eagle putt to grab a share of the lead with Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and American Russell Henley after Saturday’s dramatic third round of the US Open. Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, fired a one-under par 70 to stand on five-under 208 after 54 holes at Torrey Pines with Hughes, who fired a 68, and Henley, who saved par from a bunker at 18 to shoot 71. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shared fourth on 210, charging into contention to set the stage for an intense final round. After sinking a 30-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th, Oosthuizen — who has five major runner-up finishes since his win 11 years ago at St. Andrews — made his incredible closer at the par-5 18th. On a day of electric shotmaking, Hughes sank a 63-foot eagle putt at the par-5 13th and blasted out of a bunker to five feet to set up a birdie at 18 Hughes, who missed the cut in six of his eight prior major starts, won his only US PGA title in 2016 at Sea Island.

A crowd limited to about 8,000 people by Covid-19 safety measures roared when Hughes knocked in his eagle. Journeyman Henley grinded out four birdies and four bogeys –– blasting in a 22-yard bunker shot for birdie at the par-3 11th escaping a bunker at 18 before sinking an eight-foot par putt to share the lead. World number 11 McIlroy, who hasn’t won a major title since the 2014 PGA Championship, shot 67.

McIlroy birdied three of the first four holes on the back nine, including a spectacular 32-yard chip-in birdie at the 12th. He salvaged bogey after finding an oceanside canyon off the tee at 15, saved par from a bunker at 16 at seven feet at 17 and tapped in for a closing birdie. McIlroy snapped an 18-month win drought last month on Mother’s Day and could end his major win drought on his first Father’s Day since the birdie of first child Poppy last year. DeChambeau shot 68 in the first bogey-free major round of his career, sinking seven-foot birdie putts at the first and sixth and an eight-footer at the par-5 13th. World number three Jon Rahm of Spain, who spent last week in Covid-19 quarantine, fired a 72 to share sixth on 211 with Americans Scottie Scheffler and 2020 US Open runner-up Matthew Wolff, who is returning from a two-month mental health hiatus. Rahm spent most of last week in quarantine after contracting Covid-19 and being forced to withdraw from the US PGA Memorial after seizing a six-shot lead through 54 holes. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson closed with back-to-back birdies to shoot 68 and finish in a ninth-place pack on 212, four off the pace. “If I can go out and shoot a good score tomorrow, probably going to have a chance,” Johnson said.

Mickelson, Bland fade: England’s Richard Bland, a 36-hole co-leader with Henley trying at 48 to become the oldest US Open champion, fell back with a 77 to stand on 214. Bland, playing in only his fourth major, won his first European Tour title at last month’s British Masters after 478 starts over 25 years. Phil Mickelson, a six-time US Open runner-up who turned 51 Wednesday, staggered to a 76 to end his dream of a win to complete a career Grand Slam. The American left-hander made five bogeys and a double bogey to finish on 220.