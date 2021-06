Marc Marquez takes German MotoGP for first win since 2019

SACHSENRING: Marc Marquez banished 18 months of struggles on Sunday as he dominated in the rain at the Sachsenring to win the German MotoGP. The six-time world champion, who returned this season after crashing in the opening race last year, escaped early and stayed clear of in-form Portuguese Miguel Oliveira and championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Marquez started on the second row of the grid but burst through at the start and was battling for the lead with fellow Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilla when rain started to fall. While other riders grew more cautious, Marquez reacted by attacking harder. “The victory was a low possibly, but when I saw a few drops on laps four and five I thought: ‘this is my race’,” he said. “When more drops fall, I pushed more. I take a risk. Then the second race started with Oliveira.” Catalonia GP winner Oliveira emerged from the pack to give chase but was more than a second back. The laps followed a consistent pattern. Marquez, who is still recovering from the complicated break to his right arm, gained time turning left and lost time on right-handers. But he managed to preserve a cushion of more than a second. Marquez held on for what was clearly an emotional victory.