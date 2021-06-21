Dick and Dom are making a show for adults

Children’s TV favourites Dick and Dom are hoping to make the move to shows for adults, with their previous audience now grown up.

The 44-year-old duo earned praise and notoriety for their anarchic series Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow, which aired between 2002 and 2006 and popularised the game Bogies.

Now, Richard McCourt has revealed to the Mirror that he and Dominic Wood are planning to cater to the fans who grew up with them now that they’re adults and may have kids of their own.

Their idea for a game show, Cash from Chaos, is based around the six-episode podcast series they recorded in 2019 and features the duo putting their fee on the line against audience members in games.

McCourt said: “We’ve been moving to that millennial generation – the kids that grew up with us. “Cash From Chaos is basically a game show, so the audience try to win what we’ve been paid.

“They play games against us to try and win our money. It went really well. We’re going to start running in the pilots for it, so fingers crossed.”

In recent years, Dick and Dom have worked as DJs on the nightclub circuit, as well as in student union bars and at festivals. Many cult TV presenters of the noughties have done similar gigs, including Dave Benson Phillips from the gunge-drenched game show Get Your Own Back. The game Bogies was a big part of Dick and Dom’s rise to fame, in which the duo would take it in turns to shout the word increasingly loudly in quiet public places. “Kids still play Bogies nowadays and people shout it at us all the time,” said McCourt.

“I think we are on the third generation of kids growing up. The kids that have grown up with Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow are between 25 and 35, so they’ve had kids and are teaching their kids Bogies.

“I’ll be in the supermarket and you can see them egg their kids on to shout bogies.” After Dick and Dom in Da Bungalow was cancelled, Dick and Dom presented several series of quiz show Are You Smarter Than a 10 Year Old? and fronted BBC science programme Absolute Genius with Dick and Dom.