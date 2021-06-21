Gigi Hadid Celebrates Zayn Malik’s First Father’s Day with Daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has nothing but praise for Zayn Malik on his first Father’s Day.

The 26-year-old supermodel, who welcomed baby daughter Khai, now 9 months, in September with the singer, shared a sweet tribute to Malik, 28, on Sunday.

“Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile,” she wrote alongside a sweet father-daughter snap. “Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ?? We love you so much.”

Hadid also shared a shout out to her own father, Mohamed Hadid.

“Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai ! ??” she added in a separate tribute, which she shared alongside a snap of him pushing his granddaughter in a stroller.

In a recent Vogue cover story, in which she detailed her natural home birth, the model revealed that her former One Direction boyfriend caught their newborn during the delivery.

“It didn’t even click that she was out. I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he’s holding her. It was so cute,” she aid, adding that Malik felt “helpless” seeing her in pain. “Z was like, ‘That’s how I felt! You feel so helpless to see the person you love in pain.’ ”

She also recalled Malik and her family being “in terror” witnessing her labor – and she and Malik agreed to give some time before trying for another baby. “Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and were like, ‘We can have some time before we do that again!’ ” the new mom added.

On Mother’s Day last month, Hadid shared a series of photos with her baby girl on Instagram, writing about the joys of parenthood.

“The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai!!” she wrote at the time. “An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you ?? thank you ?? thank you ??.”