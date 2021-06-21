IG Punjab urges Police officers, personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Sunday urged all officers and personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs in all cases while on duty.

He said that the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in all the districts of the province as soon as possible so that the police force would continue to perform its duties of service and protection of the people while remaining safe from this contagious epidemic.

DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf told IG Punjab that so far 19218 officers and personnel aged 50 to 60 years and 24068 officers and personnel aged 40 to 50 years have been vaccinated against corona. He said that the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years is also in full swing and so far 41541 officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years have been vaccinated against corona and the remaining force and staff are being vaccinated without interruption. He said that besides district police in all the districts, corona vaccination is also being carried out in Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations. “The health and life of the police officers and their families is of utmost importance to the police department as only by staying healthy can we better fulfill our responsibility of serving and protecting the people,” he added.