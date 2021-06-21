AIOU finalizes process of online admissions commencing from July 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)’s Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has completed the process of online admissions for the educational programs to be offered in the 1st phase of autumn 2021 semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that ICT has completed the process of automation of key academic, administrative and financial operations of the university. Now, the students will avail all educational facilities of the university online. Admissions for autumn 2021 semester will commence from July 15 and prospectuses and admission application forms will be available online on the university website and students will be able to apply for admission and deposit fee online.

However, students will be allowed to apply for admissions manually for the programs including matriculation, intermediate and BA (Associate Degree) besides online method. Students can also deposit admission fees through Easypaisa, Upaisa, Jazz Cash and mobile applications. Course books will also be available online.

According to the Director ICT, all educational matters will be dealt online, ranging from submitting admission applications to applying for degrees resulting not only in saving precious time of the students but also overcoming unnecessary delay in problem handling.

He further added that the university is exclusively focusing on maintaining academic discipline and all academic activities will be performed in accordance to the timeline determined by the university’s academic calendar.

Digitalization of university has not only reduced irregularities in key operations but has also increased university’s income significantly.