Aab-e-Pak Authority to start 1539 projects worth Rs5500m in 1st phase: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sawar, who is also the Patron-in-Chief of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has announced 1539 projects of the authority worth 5500 million rupees in first phase. He was speaking during a reception organized in honour of Provincial Ministers and Members of Punjab Assembly held at Government House. Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mazari and Information Advisor Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion. The participants appreciated Governor Punjab and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for providing clean drinking water to the masses.

Addressing the reception and talking to the media, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while announcing 1538 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority at a cost of Rs. 5500 million said that finally after two years the bureaucracy and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are on the same page for the provision of safe drinking water so the promises made to the public will be fulfilled.

He said that he assures all the members of the Assembly and the people that transparency will be ensured in these projects. I will not allow anyone to take or give a commission on these projects.

Governor Punjab further said that filtration plants would be set up in all provincial constituencies of Punjab without any political discrimination and clean drinking water would be provided to the people in the constituencies of the members of the coalition parties as well as the opposition parties.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that we do not believe in temporary solutions so we are taking steps to resolve the problems on a permanent basis. Opposition’s criticism of the government’s policies is their political compulsion but the public is well aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal or political agenda. They want the development and prosperity of the country and no obstacle will be tolerated in safeguarding the public interest, he reiterated.

During the reception, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Syed Zahid Aziz also gave a detailed briefing on the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to the participants of the reception.