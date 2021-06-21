Pakistan to begin PakVac production on large scale

The government authorities have decided for large scale production of the locally made coronavirus vaccine PakVac.

The decision has been taken to initiate preparations for mass scale production of the single-dose PakVac from the next month, sources said.

The National Institute of Health Islamabad will prepare monthly three million doses of PakVac and the government have been informed about the decision, according to sources.

The decision to produce vaccine in large scale, has been taken in view of the increased demand of the vaccine, sources said.

“Monthly production of three million vaccine doses will ensure sufficient availability of the corona vaccine jabs, which would significantly reduce the country’s dependence on other countries. The raw material of the vaccine will be provided by China’s Cansino Biologics,” sources said.

Pakistan has made a procurement deal with Cansino Bio for 20 million prepared doses and the raw material, according to sources.

The government will buy more raw material from the Chinese vaccine company for preparation of PakVac, sources said.

Pakistan has earlier made bulk purchase over 27.5 million vaccine doses of China made vaccines including Sinopharm, Sinovac and CanSino vaccines.

“Under the procurement agreements raw material and prepared coronavirus vaccines will be purchased from the Chinese companies,” sources said.