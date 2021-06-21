Speakers urge mass vaccination drive

COVID-19 has triggered a global crisis in addition to an enormous human toll, is leading to the deepest global recession. Its spread has left national economies and businesses counting the costs, as governments struggled with lockdown measures to tackle the spread of the virus. These remarks were passed by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza at the National Health Summit (Battel Against COVID-19) at a local hotel in Islamabad. The summit was organized by RCCI aimed to provide a platform to address challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan for mass vaccination and bringing back trade and economic activities. Pakistan has also started vaccination drive for all its citizens however a number of confusions have hazed minds of people regarding prevention and treatment of the Covid-19, he said. New virus mutations and various types of vaccines along with myths surrounding the pandemic have also given rise to an infodemic, he further added.













