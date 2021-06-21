Covid-19 death toll nears 22,000-mark as 37 more die

The coronavirus has claimed 37 more people over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,977, according to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, 1,050 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 948,268. The coronavirus positivity rate remained 2.55 percent as of the total 41,065 samples tested for the presence of the infection, 1,050 were declared positive. The number of active cases stands at 35,491.

So far, 892,319 people have recovered from the infection across Pakistan, as per the NCOC. In Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, there are no patients on ventilators.

The total caseload of the infection has surged to 948,268 (AJK 19,934, Balochistan 26,585, GB 5,803, ICT 82,344, KP 136,973, Punjab 344,970, Sindh 331,659) while the total number of deaths has risen to 21,977.

As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation in Sindh, the chief minister said that 595 new cases emerged when 13,985 tests were conducted during the period. He added that 14 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,341 in the province.

According to the statement, out of 595 new cases, 377 have been detected from Karachi. The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Meanwhile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least seven more patients succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,269.

As per the health authorities, the province reported at least 102 new cases as the tally jumped to 137,075. As many as 190 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 130,535.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare workers, infected while battling the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, has reached 16,531.

According to sources at the Ministry of National Health, so far 9,876 doctors, 2,357 nurses and 4,298 other staff of hospitals have contracted the coronavirus. While battling the deadly outbreak of Covid-19 in the country 162 healthcare workers have lost their lives , the health ministry sources said.

Overall 16,068 medical workers have recovered from the virus while 289 health workers are under isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 at homes and 12 under treatment at hospitals, the ministry’s sources said.

As per the province-wise breakup, in Sindh, 5,820 health workers were infected by coronavirus while 56 died in the disease. In Punjab, 3,477 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 29 of them died. In KP, 3,942 healthcare workers were diagnosed with the Covid-19 and 43 of them died.

In Islamabad, 1,508 medical workers contracted the coronavirus and 13 of them died. In Balochistan 826 healthcare workers and in Azad Kashmir 727 health workers contracted the coronavirus and 09 of them died in each region. While in Gilgit-Baltistan, 231 medical workers contracted coronavirus and three of them died, according to sources.