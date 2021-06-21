Covid-19 front line heroes saluted and paid tribute

The speakers while praising the services of health workers at the inauguration of the Rawalpindi chapter of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine with the collaboration of Scotmann Pharmaceutical here on Sunday. Chief Guest & Ex-Head of Medicine Department, Rawalpindi University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif, Prof Dr. Javed Akram, VC & President PSIM & Dr Somia Iqtadar also attended the ceremony.

Mr. Ali Ameen, CEO Scotmann Pharmaceuticals, paid his gratitude to all the front-line heroes, while Mr. Suhail Khan, GM Scotmann Pharmaceuticals briefed about the immunity-driven nationwide Vitamin D campaign.