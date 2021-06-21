Federal ministers doing nothing but telling lies: Dharejo

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Jam Ikram-Ullah Dharijo laid the foundation stone of construction of 17 Roads Project in SITE area Karachi at a cost of Rs.1039.73 million . The SITE Association Patron in Chief Zubair Motiwala, PPP MNA Qadir Mandikhel, MPA Liaqat Askani, ex-MPA Nadeem Bhutto, PPP South President Khalil Hoat, General Secretary West Ali Muhammad Jan, MD KW&SB Assadullah Khan, MD SITE and others were also present. Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Minister for Information & Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that foundation of an important project has been laid and added that old demands of Industrialists and PPP local leaders were fulfilled today. He said that infrastructure development was very vital for promotion of Industries. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited this area and assured to complete the infrastructure in the area. The minister added that 17 roads with a length of 25 kilometers will be completed including two drains in the project with a PC-I cost of Rs. 1037.73 million . The minister assured that all issues of industrial areas will be resolved on priority basis. He said that the infrastructure of the area will improve with the completion of this project and Industries will boom which will strengthen the economy of the country and create new employment opportunities . Sindh Minister for Information and local government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah added that Rs.100 billion has been earmarked for the development projects of Karachi in the fiscal year 2021-21, while Rs 900 billion projects are under way in Karachi with the cooperation of World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others. He said that Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet was working day and night to implement the development vision of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that promotion of Industries was among the top most priority of the Sindh government and assured the Industrialists that all their issues would be resolved. He offered sub-soil water licences to Industrialists and said that The Sindh government was ready to issue as many licenses as required by the industrialists so that the issue of water supply to Industries was resolved.

Addressing the ceremony Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that in the past, those who ruled Karachi have left the city with nothing but extortion, sacked corpses, Kalashnikov culture and destruction. PPP believes in the development of the entire province, including Karachi, and under the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the infrastructure of industrial zones across the province is being improved. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo further said that he was grateful to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for allocating Rs 1 billion for the improvement of infrastructure in industrial zones in view of the problems of industrialists and with the help of the provided funds, work was being done on 17 development projects and it is hoped that these projects would be completed in the current financial year. He said, ‘ Sindh government has also provided additional Rs. 300 million for development projects with the help of which more projects will be completed ‘.He said that due to incompetence and poor policies of the federal government, industries have suffered a lot and unemployment has increased. Provincial Minister for Industries – Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the government of Sindh wanted industrial development in the province and sought the cooperation of industrialists in this regard.

Earlier, Patron in Chief SITE Association Zubair Motiwala thanked chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and added that not only Industrialists but common man and labourer would get benefit from this project and added that a committee comprising of 2 members from site Association and 2 members from government side constituted to monitor the development projects in the area. He said that one had already been completed , while today the foundation stone of 17 Roads has been laid. He hoped that if the same cooperation continued the remaining problems faced by Industries would also be addressed.