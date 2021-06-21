FWO Job Fair Organized for Youth

FWO organized a Job Fair at Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) Islamabad yesterday. The event was aimed at attracting trainees and technicians in diverse technical fields from all over Pakistan to be hired for FWO projects in the country.

Besides PAF, Navy, POF and NLC, some other private companies like Fauji Foundation, One Network, Uch Power Pvt Ltd etc were also invited to join the Fair in a bid to find good human resource for their companies. More than 30,000 individuals came to the Fair.

Mr Kamran Butt, DG National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was chief guest at the occasion. He appreciated the turnover of candidates and efforts of FWO in organising the event in particular and supporting the technically trained youth of Pakistan in general.