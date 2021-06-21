Workshop held on investigating Child abuse

A workshop on Investigation of child abuse cases was organized by the School of Strategic Studies. The workshop was conducted by Sarmad Saeed Khan IGP (retd).The session was inaugurated by Mr. Ali Sajjad CEO School of Strategic Studies.

Mr. Ali expressed that School of Strategic Studies is actively working on Child protection and security studies. It’s the need of the hour to protect our children, he added.

This workshop “Investigation on child abuse cases” will certainly help in understanding of the intricacies of child abuse cases. Moreover the workshop will give knowledge of handling victim and accused in a proper manner and enable the participants with the art of systemic and effective investigation.

Mr. Ali Sajjad CEO SSS said that the solution to social problems is possible only through awareness and the best source of awareness is to discuss case studies. IGP Sarmad Saeed conducted the workshop for more than three hours, explained laws, rules and procedures pertaining to child abuse investigation, Sajjad noted.

Briefing the session, former IG Sarmad Saeed said that the people and the police are two sides of the same coin. Mutual cooperation between the two is of paramount importance for the investigation of any case. At the end of the workshop, feedback forms were taken from the participants and certificates were given to all the participants.