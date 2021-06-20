Marriyum slams PTI govt for lying about no new taxes on masses

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan’s spokespersons were stuck in a never-ending loop of giving explanations of his statements.

In a statement, Marriyum said as it appears, Imran’s statements are mostly far from the context and removed from the reality of any situation he chooses to speak on. She said the time isn’t far when the government’s mouthpieces will one day end up saying that the promise of 10 million jobs and 5 million houses were also quoted out of context.

“Flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine, vaccine theft, economic collapse, inflation, historical debt, Kashmir deal, to what lengths would they go to defend each one of these and those that are yet to come?” Marriyum questioned.

She slammed the PTI government for lying to the masses by saying they did not impose any new tax on the salaried class. In a tweet, she said the truth is that this government has dropped a tax and Inflation bomb on the people of Pakistan.

Tax and Inflation BOMB under

Imran Khan!Imran khan has raised sales tax on sugar, yogurt,cream,CNG,edible oil& ghee.With the recent devaluation of the rupee&the imminent rise in petrol levy,there will be even more food inflation than before.

The former information minister lashed out at the government saying,” Imran Khan has raised the sales tax on sugar, yogurt, cream, CNG, edible oil, and ghee. With the recent devaluation of the rupee & the imminent rise in petrol levy, there will be even more food inflation than before”.

This is not a government, it is a bunch of liars who cannot take a single breath without lying.