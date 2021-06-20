Pakistan, Turkish FMs discuss latest developments in Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday met with Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wherein they exchanged views on latest developments in the Afghan peace process and withdrawal of international troops.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya.

Qureshi congratulated his Turkish counterpart on successfully organising the Forum attended by high-level global leaders.

He noted that the Forum provided an excellent opportunity to discuss and to engage on various contemporary global issues.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Turkey this year.

In our meeting we spoke about:

➖7th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in #Turkey, 2021

Latest devpts in 🇦🇫 peace process & withdrawal of troops. Shared 🇵🇰 hope for Afghan parties to seize historic opp & for inclusive, politically negotiated settlement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts and its outreach to various Afghan parties.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He expressed hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically-negotiated settlement.

It was Foreign Minister Qureshi’s third visit to Turkey in three months upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu. The frequency of high-level interaction between the two sides reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship.