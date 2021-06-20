SBP, JazzCash ink MoU to increase financial literacy among youth

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Financial Technology Company (FTC), JazzCash joined hands to increase financial literacy among youth through an interactive game ‘PomPak’.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and Jazz-Cash have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at jointly promoting financial literacy through the engaging and interactive game called “PomPak – Learn to Earn” developed under SBP’s project, National Financial Literacy Program for Youth (NFLP-Y). Speaking at the occasion, Managing Director, NIBAF, Riaz Nazarali Chunara stressed on the role of increased financial literacy for promoting financial inclusion. “NIBAF is really proud of what PomPak has achieved since its launch and this partnership with JazzCash will contribute majorly towards our commitment to provide free of cost financial education to all,” he added.

PomPak utilizes a story-based narrative by following the journey of two families setting up a small entrepreneurial venture. It helps keep the players engaged while effectively inculcating ethical behavior and financial skills such as budgeting, saving, and banking. The game could be played on a desktop computer or downloaded from Google Play and the App Store for other devices.

It was also available in both English and Urdu for three age groups: children (9-12); adolescents (13-17); and youth (18-29). NIBAF and NFLP-Y would award certificates of financial literacy at completion of the course.

JazzCash would provide SBP access to more than 26 million Pakistanis by promoting the PomPak application on its platform to expand the application’s outreach to a wider audience, thus increasing its usage and eventually promoting financial literacy of the nation resulting in a highly positive socio-economic impact.