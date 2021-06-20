Systems Limited wins Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry IT Award

Systems Limited humbly announced another winning moment. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) awarded Systems Limited with the President IT Award. The LCCI IT Awards were held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad, and aims to appreciate the efforts of Pakistan’s information technology companies and their contributions towardsthe well-being of Pakistan’s economy.

LCCI recognized Systems Limited’s dedication, innovation, and continuous growth in the IT industry. The chamber appreciated all the hard work that Pakistan’s leading technology organization is doing to strengthen the digital landscape in this country. Systems Limited maintains a keen focus on innovation, reinvention and meaningful investments in startups and collaboration with organizations such as TCF to pave a pathway of growth and digital innovation for future generations. President IT Award by LCCI is a testament to the company’s dedication to the IT sector.

Previously, System Limited was awarded Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion and PSEB’s Top IT Exporter 2019 and Top IT Consultancy Services Exporter. These achievements, according to the company’s leadership, are a clear representation of the talent that makes it possible for the Systems. The company acknowledges the importance of attracting and nurturing the industry’s brightest minds and takes pride in being one of Pakistan’s employee-centric companies. The LCCI Award and other accolades are a continued recognition of the dedication of Systems Limited’s highly skilled workforce.

Asif Peer, CEO/Managing Director at Systems, expressed his gratitude on this auspicious occasion, “I am extremely humbled and thankful to the President of Pakistan, his grace, Dr. ArifAlvi, the government, and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce& Industry (LCCI) for this auspicious recognition awarded to Systems Limited. I want to extend my gratitude to the entire Systems team and leadership. I ensure you that we are collectively working towards creating more employment opportunities in Pakistan, growing our global footprint,and expanding our workforce and offerings.” He recognized its employees as the mainstay for this noble achievement.