No one can pass the buck for Afghan peace to Pakistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Pakistan is keen to see both the Afghan peace process and withdrawal of troops advancing in tandem but in fact there is a disconnect between the two.

The foreign minister, talking to TRT World during his visit to Antalya, Turkey, said Pakistan had called for responsible withdrawal besides desiring the peace process to go side by side. “What I am seeing is that the withdrawal is taking place at a fairly rapid pace but peace process is moving ahead at a snail’s pace. And that is a bit disconnect over there. And that is of concern to me,” the foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had been facilitating the peace process and engaging with all regional powers at every forum including Doha process, Istanbul process, Heart of Asia and Moscow format. He said Pakistan had been engaged constructively for peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue to do so.

“But this is a shared responsibility. You cannot pass the buck towards Pakistan. Pakistan is one regional player. There are others global players and there are other interests that are paramount in the region,” the foreign minister said.

“So, it has to be a holistic approach and Pakistan will be partner in peace,” he added.

Qureshi said he is concerned over the rising level of violence in Afghanistan and which is not just linked to Taliban but Daesh and other spoilers within Afghanistan which are perhaps not keen to see peace and stability there. “They have their own designs and motives. This is complicated situation. There are internal struggles going on within Afghanistan,” he said.

Qureshi said other conflicts like Jammu and Kashmir dispute are also impeding the economic progress and integration in the region. He viewed that the world is increasingly embroiled in great competition and confrontation and people are being forced to take sides. He said the Covid-19 pandemic is still lingering and would obviously leave behind its economic and financial implications which also necessitated the preparedness.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi, while highlighting Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would realize the opportunity and workout an inclusive politically negotiated settlement.