Non availability of corona vaccine in all major centers a criminal negligence: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said non availability of corona vaccine in all the major vaccine centers including PIMS is criminal negligence. She questioned from Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan as to why clear targets were not fixed. Why the arrangement was not made for providing vaccine in advance. Imran Sahb should tell as to why the vaccine was not imported timely, she inquired. Why the supply of vaccine is becoming disrupted. Will people get corona vaccine by sending political vendetta based FIA notice to Shahbaz Sharif by the government, she added. Why Imran Khan could not work out national strategy along with provinces regarding corona, she asked. A man who can not sit with the provinces on the issue of corona virus and vaccine can give what to the country except ineptness, she held. People of Pakistan are suffering due to corruption, ineptness, mismanagement and bad governance of Imran Khan, she remarked. Imran Sahb has devoured vaccine too after devouring sugar, atta and medicine.













