Shahnawaz, Sohaib help Sultans overwhelm Qalandars by 80 runs

LAHORE: Shahnawaz Dahani’s remarkable figures of 4-5 and a quick-fire half-century from Sohaib Maqsood helped Multan Sultans to an emphatic 80-run win over Lahore Qalandars in the 28th fixture of Pakistan Super League 6 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Friday night. Qalandars, in their chase of 170, were bundled out for 89 in the 16th over. Shahnawaz, who recorded his career-best figures, accounted for Fakhar Zaman (13 off 15, one four), James Faulkner (22 off 11, one four and two sixes), Rashid Khan (two off five) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (two off three) in his 3.1 overs. The right-arm pacer also became the leading wicket-taker in the PSL 6 with 18 wickets at 14 runs per dismissal in eight matches. Imran Khan Snr picked three wickets for 24, while Blessing Muzarabani grabbed two for 26.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar, Sultans got off to a poor start as Shaheen dismissed in-form Shan Masood lbw on the first ball of the match. This was the third instance of the left-armer striking on the first ball of the PSL match. After Shan’s departure, Sohaib joined Mohammad Rizwan and the pair added 45 off 30 balls before Rizwan fell to Haris for 15 off 20 (three fours). Johnson Charles (10 off nine, one four) was next to go with scorecard reading 60 for three in the eighth over. The pair of Sohaib and Rilee Rossouw got together and helped Sultans stage a comeback. The pair added 63 runs for the fourth-wicket and at one stage 200 looked on the cards for Sultans but the departure of Rossouw (29 off 24, five fours) in the 15th over and Sohaib (60 off 40, three fours and four sixes) in the 17th over dried up the runs for Sultans.

That the Sultans were able to cross 150-mark and post 169 for eight was because of belligerent batting from Sohail Tanvir, who scored an unbeaten 26 off nine balls, smashing three fours and two sixes. The left-handed batsman struck two towering sixes and three fours in the last over of the innings bowled by Haris which went for 24 runs. For Qalandars, Shaheen picked three wickets, while Faulkner took two wickets.

Brief scores:

Match 28 – Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 80 runs

Multan Sultans 169-8, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 60, Rilee Rossouw 29, Sohail Tanvir 26 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-23, James Faulkner 2-30) VS Lahore Qalandars 89 all out, 15.1 overs (James Faulkner 22; Shahnawaz Dahani 4-5, Imran Khan Snr 3-24, Blessing Muzarabani 2-26)

Player of the match – Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans).