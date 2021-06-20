Bland, Henley share US Open lead with Oosty, Wolff one back

LA JOLLA: England’s Richard Bland and American Russell Henley, an unlikely pair of major pace-setters, shared the lead after Friday’s second round of the US Open with South African Louis Oosthuizen one stroke adrift. Henley, on a four-year US PGA win drought and never a top-10 major finisher, lipped out a two-foot par putt on his final hole to fire a one-under 70 and settle for a share of the 36-hole clubhouse lead on five-under-par 137. Bland won his first European Tour title at last month’s British Masters after 478 starts over 25 years, becoming the tour’s oldest first-time winner at age 48. After shooting 67 on Friday, he’s a threat to become the oldest winner in US Open history, breaking the mark of 45 set by American Hale Irwin in 1990 at Medinah. Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion with five major runner-up efforts since winning at St. Andrews, fired 71 to share third on 138. Alongside Oosthuizen was 22-year-old American Matthew Wolff, last year’s US Open runner-up who is coming off a two-month mental health hiatus.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and third-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain shared fifth on 139. World number 63 Henley started on the 10th hole, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the 18th, rolled in a clutch par putt from 17 feet at the sixth and dropped a birdie putt from just inside seven feet at the par-3 eighth to seize the lead. But after missing a 17-foot birdie putt at the par-5 ninth, his tap-in miss left him level with near-total stranger Bland. Bland is making only his fourth career major start after missed cuts at the 1998 British Open and 2009 US Open and a share of 22nd at the 2017 British Open. It’s only the second American appearance for the Southampton resident. A win would let Bland play an event he’s only seen on television –– the Masters. It’s an inspirational age-defying tale to rival that of Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship last month at Kiawah Island at age 50 to become the oldest-ever major winner. Mickelson, trying to complete a career Grand Slam this week, shot 69 to share 30th on 144. Watson birdied five of his last six holes to shoot 67. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau shot 69 to share 13th on 142. Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy struggled to a 73 to share 21st on 143. World number one Dustin Johnson shared 30th on 144 after a 73.