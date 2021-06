Kim Kardashian addresses Van Jones dating rumours

Does Kim Kardashian have a new flame on the horizon? While her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West has made headlines with his rumoured romance with Irina Shayk, Kim has shrugged it off-and has been posting plenty of thirst traps on Instagram. Yet, fans think Kim might be trying to catch a certain someone’s eye with her hot girl summer bikini pics.

The aspiring lawyer’s friendship with CNN host and mentor Van Jones has made waves, and led to questions of whether or not their relationship has turned romantic. On the June 17 part one of Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, Kim finally set the record straight.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,'” Kim said with a laugh.

Van previously gushed to Ellen DeGeneres that Kim is “going to be an unbelievable attorney” and is “already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

KUWTK reunion host Andy Cohen also asked if Kim was linked to singer Maluma. “I’m not dating either one,” Kim confirmed. “I’ve seen him a few times always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice.”

Since Kim is “in the best shape” of her life at age 40, the mother of four knows that she’s ready to approach love in a different way, post-split. “I think what I was looking for and who I was years ago is completely different to who I am today,” Kim concluded. “I just value privacy and I want something that is real.”