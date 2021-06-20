Taylor Swift says ‘Red’ will be her next re-recorded album

We are never ever prepared for this kind of announcement-like, ever. On Friday, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she shared a big announcement on Twitter.

As it turns out, the Grammy winner is set to release a re-recorded album of Red on November 19.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly,” she wrote in a personal letter. “The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice. In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness.” “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past,” she continued. “And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Originally released in October 2012, the album featured massive hits including “Everything Has Changed,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22.”

Many fans believe the breakup album was partially inspired by Taylor’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. According to the performer, who has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2017, the process of re-recording brought along some new emotions. “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she explained. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in a passionate solidarity, or if it was simple time, but something was healed along the way.”