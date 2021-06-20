US delivers 1m PPEs to help Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers, professionals

The United States Government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipment (PPEs) to help protect Pakistan’s frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.

This latest airlift included the most recent shipment of emergency medical supplies to Pakistan reached on Saturday in our continuing joint effort to combat the scourge of COVID, a statement issued by the U.S embassy said. “Today, the United States is pleased to support the Government of Pakistan in protecting the country’s frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen. “During this unprecedented time, the United States will continue to work together with Pakistan to provide critically needed medical supplies.” Earlier in June, USAID delivered a shipment of protective equipment and fingertip oximeters to be delivered to Pakistani healthcare facilities throughout the country. The donation also included $3.5 million in additional funding for local procurement of health-related supplies to support the overall COVID-19 response.