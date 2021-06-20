Senate committee seeks a report from CDA in the case of a private mall

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior sought a report from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the case of a private mall within 14 days.

While briefing the committee, the owner of Safa Gold Mall said that he brought his 30 years savings from abroad and purchased a plot in sector F-7 to construct a mall but since then he was being targeted by the CDA. He said that he raised the mall to provide jobs to the countrymen. He said the mall was constructed after getting approval from the CDA yet, he said, he didn’t get a business-friendly attitude from the civic body. The committee was hearing the public petitions from overseas Pakistanis. The committee directed the CDA to submit a report on the mall issue within 14 days with complete details.