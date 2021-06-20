Beware of individuals posing as attestation agents: HEC

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has warned the individuals seeking attestation of their documents to beware of the fake agents who are offering their assistance in getting their degrees and transcripts attested through fraudulent means.

According to a public alert issued by the Students Affairs Division of HEC, it has been brought to HEC’s attention that some individuals posing as “agents’ offer to assist applicants in getting their degrees and transcripts attested. In some cases, these individuals cheat the applicants by pasting fake HEC stamps or tickets on original degrees and transcripts. All such degrees and transcripts, with fake stamps, are liable to be confiscated when submitted to HEC. All concerned are advised to be extremely careful in this regard and follow the prescribed procedure for attestation instead of engaging potentially fraudulent agents, the public alert said.