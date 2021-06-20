June 30 last date to submit abstract for participating in seventh ICASE

June 30 will be the last date for abstract submission for participating in the `Seventh International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) scheduled to be held in December at Institute of Space Technology (IST).

Researchers, scientists, engineers, academicians, private and public industry professionals, entrepreneurs and students can present their latest unpublished research findings relevant to ICASE 2021 themes and topics, an official of IST told APP. The three-day conference is being arranged by the National Center of GIS and Space Applications on the theme “Emerging technologies in Aerospace Engineering and Geographic Information Science” from December 14-16. ICASE is a regular biennial event to provide an International forum in which scientists, researchers, engineers, academicians, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and students from all over the world, get a chance to interact and discuss the latest themes and trends related to Aerospace Science and Engineering.

It provides a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia, and to evaluate emerging technologies and developments across the globe in the fields of space science, technology and application.

ICASE facilitates in establishing dialogues leading to long-lasting technical cooperation among the scientists and engineers of the developing and developed countries, the official said. The major themes of the conference will be Aeronautics and Astronautics; Satellite Technology, Information and Communication Technologies; Positioning, Navigation and Timing; Geographic Information Science; Remote Sensing and Photogrammetry; Environment and Climate Science; Applied Physics and Mathematics; Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology and Space Law, Management and Outreach.