Shrines to be reopened from June 28th: Murtaza Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Spokesman of Sindh Government and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, has said that despite the propaganda and conspiracies adamantly being hatched by the Prime Minister, PPP is present in the people with full vigor. ‘’ We will continue to work in the interest of the people of Sindh’’, he was talking at Sindh Assembly Media Corner on Saturday.Barrister Murtaza Wahab further said’ that implementation of SOPs has reduced the rate of corona positive cases in Sindh and the effects of restrictions are being seen in many districts of Sindh including Karachi. He said that after the reduction in cases, the severity has been subsided and the Shrines across Sindh will be reopened from June 28. He urged the people to take care of SOPs and said schools are also opening.

He further said that the promise made by the Sindh Government to the industrial workers of the site is being fulfilled and today 15 newly constructed roads are being inaugurated in Karachi site zone. Moreover, Mari Pur Road has been completed. New projects have been added in the year. In the new year, citizens will see new roads, underpasses and flyovers will be built. The Sindh Government is using its funds to do all this development work just for the benefit of the people. He was of the view that despite the conspiracies, the PPP exists with the strength of the people. Replying to a question, he said that the government had never seen a protest in the National Assembly. Isn’t it an irony that members of treasury benches were making hue and cry in the budget session? On the contrary, Bilawal Bhutto spoke on poverty, unemployment, and inflation while the government, instead of telling its performance, has come down to personalities. Everyone believes PTI has ignominiously failed to govern the country. “What message is being conveyed by disrespecting the parliament? There should be no politics of calling names to each other”, he added.

Murtaza Wahab said that those who were given power by Karachiites had ignored the city in the past. When they had all the powers, what did they do for Karachi? Why did MQM remain silent on Karachi’s declining population? If a university has been established in Hyderabad? MQM is now trying to instigate people with its parochial slogans. MQM is promoting the ethnic divide to save its politics. On the other hand, we have eliminated ethnicity and negative politics, Wahab concluded.