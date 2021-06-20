LHC admitted for hearing petition seeking disqualification of PTI MPA

Lahore High Court (LHC) has admitted for hearing petition seeking disqualification of PTI Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Bilal Asghar Warraich.

The petition has been fixed for hearing on June 29.

The case came up for hearing before single bench of LHC led by Justice Ayesha K Malik Saturday.

The court has summoned the counsels of the parties concerned for arguments.

Education Board has declared the matric and intermediate certificates fake and Punjab University has declared BA degree of aforesaid MPA fake. The reports thereof have been filed in LHC. The respective institutions including election commission have been made respondents in the petition.