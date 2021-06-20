Stray dogs bite 26 people in single day in Larkana

At least 26 people including women and children were bitten by stray dogs in Larkana in a single day on Saturday.

According to hospital sources, the stray dogs mauled 26 people in different areas of the Larkana districts of the province including Larkana, Ratodero and Dokri. The affectees included 13 men, six women, and seven children. The victims were shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital for medical treatment. “The affectees have received vaccination against dog-bite,” they said.

The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is mauled by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.

The court’s remarks came during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province. In response, the judges presiding over the case gave “strong remarks”. Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor had said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge had said they knew to whom the respective officers paid commissions — and that the Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) must ensure people’s safety.