Remaining in power at any cost priority of corrupt elements: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that remaining in power at any cost is top priority of the corrupt elements.

While reacting to a statement of PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said only the corrupt governments of PML-N were favorite for him for democratic system of the country. Shahbaz Gill said that the so-called champions of democracy should be held accountable for their corrupt practices. The PML-N MNA should tell about the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country, he said adding that those people who had tarnished the image of Parliament were again doing politics in the country.

The SAPM said the plunderers had been united again to protect their looted money. The corrupt elements were disturbed as the PTI led government presented people-friendly budget 2021-22, he maintained. Shahbaz Gill said that incompetent courtiers like Shahid Khaqan were worried about their political survival.