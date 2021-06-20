27 disaster response instructors get international training

An International Program for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) regarding Instructor Development Course concluded at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) here on Saturday. A total of 27 participants from Punjab Emergency Service, PDMA Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir and Motorway Police graduated in the course which was conducted in collaboration with USAID, ADPC Thailand and NSET Nepal and in coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, Pakistan for capacity building of emergency services in Pakistan and South Asia.

DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated all graduate participants, who have been trained in five days training program namely “Training for Instructors (TFI)”. He said it is an honour that Punjab Emergency Service being a partner organization of the PEER program has the capacity to conduct international courses of PEER in the Emergency services Academy. I am happy to see that participants from different provinces attended this course and international Monitors online monitored to ensure the international standards of the course. He offered to the PEER president to visit Emergency Services Academy.

Thule Rie International Course Monitor and Mr Emod Mani Dicshit President NSET, Nepal congratulated the course participants and also extended their greetings for the PEER instructors. They said that instructors are the instrumental tools, who develop the teams across the region to enhance the capacity of the emergency responders in the country. They appreciated the training facilities provided by the Emergency Services Academy for the TFI course. They wished for more collaboration to train more teams and emergency responders at the community level to reduce the live risk in case of any untoward situation.

On this occasion, Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Farhan Khalid briefed that participants have been trained on methods of instructions, classroom management, communication and platform skills, setting of purpose and objectives, setting and use of communication visuals, use of audiovisual equipment and concept of adult learning and project assignments. The participants also demonstrated individual and group presentations.

On behalf of the Course, Mr Shahid Waheed Qamar presented an impression of the course and said that we are thankful for ADPC, NSET, USAID and Rescue Service for organizing a highly beneficial course for capacity building of emergency staff. He appreciated the hard work of the team of trainers, continuous evaluation and Hospitality.

DG Rescue also appreciated the professional team of PEER Trainers for making this program successful. All participants have been presented certificates on successful completion of the course.