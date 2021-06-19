Atif Bokhari resigns from his post of BOI chairman

Due to personal reasons, Atif Bokhari resigned as chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) on Saturday.

With his resignation, Bokhari became the third individual to leave the chairmanship during the PTI government’s tenure.

Former chairman Zubair Gilani and Haroon Sharif, according to officials, are now in the running to succeed Bokhari.

Sharif was appointed as Chairman Board of Investment in September 2018, while Gilani was given the charge in June 2019.

Before joining the BOI, Bokhari was a banker with 32 years of experience in domestic and international banking.