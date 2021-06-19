Pakistan has supply of more than 1 million vaccine doses: Dr Faisal Sultan

Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, stated on Saturday that the pressure on the country’s coronavirus vaccination supplies will begin to drop next week.

Throughout a tweet, Dr. Sultan claimed that 12.9 million vaccine doses had been delivered in the country so far (including both partially and completely vaccinated persons), with 226,000 inoculations on June 18, 266,000 on June 17, and 416,000 on June 16.

Pakistan now has a supply of more than a million vaccine doses, according to the premier’s health assistant, with over eight million vaccine doses expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Available doses countrywide over 1 million Anticipated June arrivals:- 20th 1.55 million

22nd 2.5 million

23 to 30th 2-3 million + 400,000 Pakvac (Cansino) Therefore any pressure in the system & local/distribution issues will be eased by Mon/Tue, inshallah — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) June 19, 2021

On June 20, 1.55 million doses would arrive, followed by 2.5 million doses on June 22, and 2-3 million doses, as well as the raw material to make 400,000 PakVac vaccinations, on June 23-30, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government made the decision to halt all vaccination centres on Sunday due to a shortage of vaccine doses (June 20).

This was decided in a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Corona, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, with provincial ministers in attendance.

According to a statement released by the Sindh government, the committee was briefed on the pandemic situation and the shortage of vaccines across the country, which has gotten serious in the last few days.

The meeting was told that so far 3,243,988 doses of vaccines have been received. Of them, 2,873,857 were utilised and only 370,141 were left.

The meeting was also informed about the vaccines which will be provided to Sindh in the coming days, a break down of which is given below:

1.5 million doses of Sinovac will be received on June 21,

700,000 doses of Cansino on June 23,

400,000 doses of PakVac on June 23,

and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be available in the last week of the current month or in the first week of July.