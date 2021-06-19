Celebrities bid farewell to ‘The Flying Sikh’

The Indian sports star Milkha Singh passed away on Friday.

The sports star known as the “Flying Sikh” had caught the deadly virus Covid-19 and had been suffering from Covid complications.

Milkha Singh was admitted to the PGI hospital after his oxygen levels fell.

The star will be cremated on Friday at 5pm and will receive a full state honour.

Indian celebrities and sportsmen from all over the country have come together to pay tribute to the legend, with love and prayers flooded all over social media.

Virat Kohli said;

A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace #MilkhaSingh ji Folded hands. You will never be forgotten.

Anil Kapoor took social media and said:

Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I’ve ever had… He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being… will be truly & deeply missed…

Sanjay Dutt said;

“You always made our country proud… India has lost a legend today. My thoughts and prayers are with the family”

Mika Singh commented:

The honourable pride of nation flying Sikh #MilkhaSingh is left us due to covid ..

May God bless his soul rest in peace.. he will be remember forever as legends never die … bole so nehal sat sri Akal..

The Indian Cricketer Karun Nair said:

” “He came, he saw and he conquered”. Tribute to a legend whose service to the nation will be remembered forever. 🙏🏽”

