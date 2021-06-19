Three-day World Music Day festival starts at Lok Virsa

A three-day World Music Day 2021 festival was started here on Friday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage. Talking to APP at the opening ceremony, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that a special three-day event was organised by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint & Echo Records. He said that the festival would continue till June 20. He said that World Music Day was officially launched in 1982. It is celebrated every year on the 21st June at rooftop theatre of Lok Virsa. Each year, people are encouraged to listen to their favourite music and share it with others. He said that first ever Music festival was organised to entertain the youth to provide them an opportunity to enjoy their favourite musicians. He said that Standard Operating Procedure of COVID-19 would be strictly observed. Talha Ali said that Lok Virsa is a platform to showcase the best of Pakistani music talent representing all music genres including folk music / classical/ Qawwali/ Sufi/ contemporary and modern pop.













