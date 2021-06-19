Bitcoin falls to $37,508 amid BoE’s security concerns

The prices of major cryptocurrencies went down on Friday amid latest criticism from the Bank of England (BoE), and market capitalisation of crypto market currencies decreased by 3.6 percent to reach $1.6 trillion as of 13:15 GMT.

The price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, shed 3.23 percent to reach $37,508. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $702 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price decreased by 3.91 percent to reach $2,293. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $266 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 2.15 percent to reach $0.830. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $82.9 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.46 with a 2.42 percent fall in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $47 billion with this decrease. Similarly, dogecoin (Doge) shed 2.75 percent to reach $0.299. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $38.8 billion.

Meanwhile, after severe security concerns expressed by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other international finance institutions, the Bank of England’s fintech director, Tom Mutton, has said that the technology behind central bank digital currencies (CBDC) could be “tens of thousands of times more efficient per transaction” than bitcoin.