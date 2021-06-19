FBR constitutes committees to remove anomalies in finance bill- 2021

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Asim Ahmad Friday constituted anomaly committees (technical and business) in order to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2021.

The anomaly committee-technical would be chaired by Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, UHY Hassan Naeem and Co. whereas, the Co-Chairmen of the committee would be Chaudhry Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy) and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR, said a press release.

The other members of the Committee are Ashfaq Tola, Abdul Qadir Memon, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar Karachi, Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Karachi, Shahzad Hussain, Ex-Partner, AF Ferguson and Co., Khurram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PTEA, Ms. Sadia Nazeer Partner KPMG, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Advocate Supreme Court Ex-President Tax Bar, Habib Fakhruddin and Abdul Wahab Kodvavi.

Similarly, anomaly committee-business would be chaired by Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman HBL whereas the Co-Chairmen of the anomaly committee-business would be Ch. Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy) and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR.

The other members of the Committee are Ehsan A. Malik CEO Pakistan Business Council, M. Shariq Vohra President KCCI, Irfan Siddiqui President OICCI, Sherbaz Ilyas Ghazanfar Bilour President Sarhad Chamber, Abdul Samad President Quetta Chamber, Mian Nasir Hyatt Maggo President FPCCI, Mian Tariq Misbah President LCCI, Adil Bashir Chairman APTMA, Asif Peer President American Business Council, Asad Shah Director External Affairs PTC and Amir Waheed Ex-President Islamabad Chamber.

The TORs of the Committees will be to review the identified and submitted anomalies and to advise FBR on removal of anomalies.