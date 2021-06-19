SAARC CCI lauded government for approving fund for headquarter building

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday lauded the government for approving Rs100 million funds for the completion of construction work of SAARC CCI Headquarter in Islamabad. In this regard a meeting of SAARC CCI held for consultations on better utilization of government approved funds and early opening of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Headquarter, which would be honoured for the whole business community of the country.

The meeting, which was chaired by Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President, SAARC CCI also deliberated on the building of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters, relations with SAARC countries and promotion of bilateral trade.

Haji Ghulam Ali appreciated the move to approve the release of fund of Rs 100 million for the completion of the SAARC Chamber Headquarters and also discussed the early inauguration of the building.