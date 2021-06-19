Crude prices dip on Fed comments, rising Covid cases in UK

Global crude prices sank on Friday as US Federal Reserves’ (Fed) hawkish comments sent the dollar higher while on the other hand, the Covid-19 raised its ugly head again in the United Kingdom.

At 12:40 GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed 1.01 percent to reach $72.34 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $70.31, down 1.03 percent.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $73.16 a barrel with 1.63 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $72 a barrel with 1.92 percent decrease, while the price of Russian Sokol reached $72.79 after shedding 2.26 percent. According to experts, oil prices have hit record levels over the euphoria of rising demand from signs of recovery in the world’s economies from Covid-19 and pandemic-related restrictions, which have been gradually eased especially in large oil-consuming countries like China, the US, and most of Europe. A decline in prices, however, came after the Fed signalled that it could make two rate hikes of 0.25% each in 2023 to tame rising inflation. Amid fear of higher interest rates, investors flocked to the dollar and treasury notes, which rose substantially late Wednesday. Prices were also negatively affected after the recent rise in virus cases in the UK, driving fears that restrictions will be renewed and oil demand will be suppressed again. Health authorities in the UK reported 11,007 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the most since February 19.