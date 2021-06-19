Dasu Dam to generate low-cost green energy: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Dasu Dam will generate low-cost green energy that will help reduce inflation and promote industrialisation in the country.

The prime minister said this while talking to foreign engineers and workers at the dam site after reviewing construction work of the project on Friday.

The prime minister said that industrialisation will greatly contribute to the progress of the country through wealth creation. He said that hydropower generation should have been given priority to produce cheap electricity. “We should have done this long ago,” he said.

He said that costly electricity causes inflation. Khan appreciated the workers and consultants for working on this complex project.

“Phase one of Dasu dam will be completed by April 2025 and its cost would be Rs511 billion. It will add 2,160 megawatts of electricity to the national grid,” the premier said. “This capacity will increase to 4,320 megawatts with the completion of its second phase by 2029. It will provide 12 billion units of affordable and environmentally friendly electricity to the national grid every year.”

In 2019, the federal government revised upward the land acquisition cost of the under-construction Dasu hydroelectric power project by another 40% to address concerns of the local population, which has increased its total cost to Rs510 billion.

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) increased the land component cost of the project from the original Rs12 billion to Rs39.6 billion. It was the second revision in the land cost, as earlier the last government had also jacked up the total cost to Rs19.1 billion from the original Rs12 billion.