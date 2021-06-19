Pakistan values UK’s balanced role in global, regional affairs: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Pakistan valued the UK’s balanced role in global and regional affairs.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The Army Chief added that we looked forward to optimize strategic potential of Pak-UK relationship based on convergences.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and collaboration in fight against COVID-19 were discussed, said the armed forces spokesperson in a statement.

It added that the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both of the countries.

Artillery Corps

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday installed Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.

The Chief of Army Staff visited Artillery Centre, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

While interacting with officers and troops, the COAS appreciated the Corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

The Army Chief said, “Pakistan Army will do all that is possible to modernize the Corps of Artillery as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threat.”

Outgoing Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps Lieutenant General (R) Humayun Aziz, large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.